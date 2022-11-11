Azerbaijani parliamentary committees discussing state draft budget for 2023

11 November 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The draft law of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 is being discussed in parliamentary standing committees, Azernews reports.

A joint meeting of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Entities, the Committee of Science and Education, the Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, the Committee on Healthcare, and the Committee of Culture discussed the draft budget law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" in the first reading.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Education Minister Idris Isayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs Aynur Sofiyeva, Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Board Chairman Zaur Aliyev, Culture Minister Anar Karimov, Director of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Himalay Mamishev and others attended the discussions.

To recap, the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" was submitted to Milli Majlis on October 24.

In general, the state budget revenue for 2023 is predicted at AZN30.7 billion, which is the highest figure in the entire history of the country, compared to previous years which is 5.2 percent more than in 2022 and 16.4 percent more than in 2021.

