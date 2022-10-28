Azerbaijani FM, Donfried discuss regional peace, normalization of Baku-Yerevan ties

28 October 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried discussed the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process via a phone conversation, Azernews reports.

On his Twitter page, Bayramov noted that during the conversation, he once again reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to achieving peace and stability in the region.

"Had a phone conversation w/US Assistant Secretary @KDonfried @StateEUR on #Azerbaijan-#Armenia normalisation process and perspectives of peace efforts. Once again reiterated my country’s commitment and full readiness to achieve peace and stability in our region," the minister tweeted.

During the conversation, the minister noted that Azerbaijan still awaits Armenia's response concerning the peace treaty elements presented at the end of the Geneva meeting.

In turn, Donfried emphasized US support to achieve peace and stability in the region, as well as the importance of peace negotiations following the agreements between leaders and ministers.

The conversation comes ahead of a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy prime ministers in Brussels in the first week of November. So far, two meetings of the border delimitation commissions led by the two deputy ministers were held prior to the border clashes that erupted as a result of the Armenian provocation on September 12-14.

Despite the latest Armenian provocations, Baku reaffirmed its readiness for the urgent negotiations between the leaders towards ensuring lasting peace in line with the trilateral statements and the results of the meeting in Brussels.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz