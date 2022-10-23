Azerbaijani parliament approves social security deal with Serbia

23 October 2022 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved a social security deal with Serbia, Azernews reports.

On October 21, a draft bill "On the adoption of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on social security" was presented to parliament's discussion.

Musa Guliyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy, stated that Azerbaijan is boosting international cooperation in pension reforms.

Guliyev underlined that in line with the agreement if a citizen pays insurance and pension costs in another country, his or her relevant contributions will be taken into account when they retire in Azerbaijan. He added that Azerbaijan has struck similar agreements with 13 nations thus far.

The document was put to the vote and adopted.

Furthermore, the parliament approved the agreement exempting Azerbaijani citizens with diplomatic passports from visa requirements for traveling to Algeria.

The draft law "On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the exemption from mutual visa requirements for persons with diplomatic and service passports" was submitted for discussion.

Following the discussion, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

In the same vein, Azerbaijan joined another international document following the discussions and approval of the draft law "On Electronic Goods Transportation" of the Convention "On the International Contract for the Carriage of Goods" by the parliament.

The joining of Azerbaijan to the agreement will open up new opportunities for the country in international freight transportation, the MPs said.

