Azerbaijani Ombudswoman kicks off month of child rights advocacy campaign

23 October 2022 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan is holding a month of child rights advocacy campaign to foster respect for and keep society abreast of the need to protect the rights of children across the nation, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva has declared October 20 - November 20, 2022, Child Rights Month to familiarize society with the need for the protection of the rights of children, the official website of the Ombudsman's Office reports, quoting Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva.

The appeal says that the protection of children's rights in Azerbaijan, their development, and comprehensive care are an integral part and one of the main principles of the state policy.

The Ombudswoman invited all interested agencies to join Child Rights Month and called for events to be held within the framework of the month on legal education and the promotion of the rights of children.

Sabina Aliyeva also expressed confidence that, by joining efforts, we all together will contribute to the protection and development of children in the country, ensuring their rights.

