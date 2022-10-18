Azerbaijani Diaspora reps host exhibition in USA to show Armenia's war crimes [PHOTO]

18 October 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition was organized in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, to show Armenia's war crimes, committed during the second Karabakh war, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The exhibition staged outside the Wake County Courthouse included photos depicting missile attacks of the Armenian armed forces on Ganja, Naftalan, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir, and other cities of Azerbaijan, in which 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed and 454 people were wounded.

The project was organized by Adika Iqbal, chairwoman of the Azerbaijani Friendship Organization. Leaflets about Armenia's war crimes were distributed among residents.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz