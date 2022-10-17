Azerbaijan marking liberation of Fuzuli city from Armenian occupation - Trend TV [PHOTO/VIDEO]

17 October 2022 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

The second anniversary of Azerbaijani Fuzuli city’s liberation from Armenian occupation as a result of the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army, which began on September 27, 2020, is being marked, Trend reports on October 17.

From the beginning of the battles until October 17, 2020, as a result of the successful operations of the Azerbaijani army, several villages in the Fuzuli district were liberated.

On October 17 two years ago the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Fuzuli city in his address to the nation.

The same day President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli, and Dadali villages of the Fuzuli district.

Fierce battles for the city of Fuzuli took place. Having broken the resistance of the Armenian occupiers, the Azerbaijani army forced them to retreat. During the Fuzuli operation, a significant amount of manpower and equipment of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

The medal "For the liberation of Fuzuli" was later established in Azerbaijan and awarded to the servicemen who showed valor during military operations for the liberation of the Fuzuli district by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Trend TV crew visited the liberated Fuzuli city and talked with the servicemen who participated in its liberation.

