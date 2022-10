16 October 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The graves of Azerbaijanis located near Khankendi were destroyed by Armenians, Trend reports.

Footage of the destruction was shared on social media.

The footage shows that the truck drives up to the graves and destroys the tombstones, which is an example of another atrocity of Armenians.

