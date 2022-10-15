Azerbaijan Science Foundation established on base of Science Development Fund under President - decree

15 October 2022 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the establishment of the "Azerbaijan Science Foundation" public legal entity and the abolition of the Presidential Decree No. 223 of February 19, 2010 "On approval of the Charter of the Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the "Azerbaijan Science Foundation" public legal entity is being established on the basis of the Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

