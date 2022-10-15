Azerbaijan launches media registry system

15 October 2022 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has launched a media registry system, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Media Development Agency.

The creation and maintenance of the media registry system were envisaged by the presidential decree “On the application of the Law on Media and the regulation of a number of issues arising from this” by the relevant institutions, including the Azerbaijani Media Development Agency, the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovation under the Azerbaijani President (ASAN).

The form of the media registry certificate and journalist's card, as well as the amount of payment for the issue or replacement of the journalist's card and the method for utilizing those funds, were authorized by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, the duties assigned to develop legal support for the media registry were fulfilled.

The software development process of the Media Registry Information System has also been successfully completed and the registry has been operational since October 14, 2022.

Media subjects and journalists can apply to the Media Registry Information System via the site reyestr.media.gov.az using ASAN Login, the agency said.

More information on the registration can be acquired from a video on using the Media Registry Information System here. In addition, it is possible to get acquainted with the instructions that reflect detailed information on applying to the Register in the "Frequently Asked Questions" section of the informative web page of the Media Registry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz