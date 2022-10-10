Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: October 3-9

10 October 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

This project is designed for a weekly round-up of major events by Azernews.

HIGHLIGHTS

Azerbaijan is reviving Aghdam – “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”

Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs negotiate draft peace deal in Geneva

Baku hands 17 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan

Azerbaijanis to return to Aghdam starting from 2025

Baku, Yerevan discuss blueprint for peace in US-organized trilateral call format

Ombudswoman calls int'l community to act against Armenia's war crimes

Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties: 30 years on the path of strategic partnership

Azerbaijani economy minister attends second Caspian Economic Forum

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss Khizi-Absheron wind power plant construction

Baku, Ankara discuss electricity transmission via Zangazur corridor

Photo Attention: Reza Deghati shares photos taken in Shusha

Baku Book Fair brings together int'l book publishing houses

Chronicles of Victory. Azerbaijani musicians who demonstrated exceptional heroism

Azerbaijani gymnasts capture four medals in Britain

NATION

Azerbaijan is reviving Aghdam – “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”

Throughout the years of occupation that spanned nearly 30 years, the vile enemy has left downhearted traces in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories. Azerbaijan’s once flourishing and developing districts and villages were brutally destroyed and razed to the ground.

Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs negotiate draft peace deal in Geneva

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met to negotiate a draft peace treaty in Geneva on October 2.

EU rep calls for prosecution of anti-Azerbaijani war crimes

Toivo Klaar, EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, has urged the punishment of perpetrators of war crimes against Azerbaijanis.

Baku hands 17 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan

Azerbaijan has returned 17 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, proceeding from the principles of humanism. The servicemen were apprehended during recent large-scale provocations carried out by the Armenian armed forces near the Azerbaijani border on September 13-14.

Azerbaijani, Swiss top diplomats discuss bilateral, regional cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Swiss counterpart Livia Leu have discussed bilateral, as well as regional cooperation issues.

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss military cooperation

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz discussed the military cooperation issues between the two nations on October 3.

Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties: 30 years on the path of strategic partnership

On June 9, Pakistan and Azerbaijan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is a special political bond between Pakistan and Azerbaijan that transcends their geographical distance. It opens the door for collaboration in a number of fields, notably those related to business and the military.

Baku, Yerevan discuss blueprint for peace in US-organized trilateral call format

A trilateral format telephone call was initiated by US State Secretary Antony Blinken with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in presence to mull the normalization of ties.

Envoy: Germany upbeat about further expansion of ties with Azerbaijan

Germany is upbeat about the potential for further expanding relations with Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said. Horlemann made the remarks during a Baku ceremony commemorating the German Unity Day on October 3

Azerbaijani, Turkish defense chiefs discuss prospects of military cooperation

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have discussed prospects of military cooperation in Baku.

Azerbaijanis to return to Aghdam starting from 2025

The return of Azerbaijanis to their hometown of Aghdam will commence from 2025, Special Representative of the President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said. The remarks were made on the sidelines of the Azerbaijani National Urban Forum in Aghdam.

Azerbaijan, Estonia eye cooperation prospects

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva and Estonian Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise discussed prospects for cooperation. The meeting took place within the framework of Aliyeva’s official visit to the capital of Estonia, Tallinn.

Ombudswoman calls int'l community to act against Armenia's war crimes

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has urged the international community to take necessary measures in response to Armenia's war crimes, such as the mass burial site just discovered in Khojavand District.

Forensic examination indicates remains found in mass burial site belong to Azerbaijani servicemen

Director of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Adalat Hasanov confirmed that all 12 bodies, found at the mass burial site, belong to Azerbaijani servicemen.

WHO is to certify Azerbaijan as “malaria-free” country

Azerbaijan is expected to be certified by the World Health Organization as a “malaria-free” country. The discussion was held at the Azerbaijani Health Ministry and took place within the framework of the WHO Assessment Mission’s working visit to Azerbaijan, which will last from October 3 to 14.

Jewish Agency to host Russian immigration camps in Azerbaijan

The Israeli government authorized the Jewish Agency to establish temporary camps in Finland and Azerbaijan for Russian Jews, who seek to immigrate to Israel. These camps will work like the camps in Romania and Poland for Ukrainian refugees. Jewish Agency officials noted that it would establish a mechanism to assist Jewish Russian immigrants.

BUSINESS

World Space Week kicks off in Baku

World Space Week has kicked off in Azerbaijan. The local organizer of World Space Week, which will run from October 4-10, is Azerbaijan’s Space Agency Azercosmos.

Azerbaijani economy minister attends second Caspian Economic Forum

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov attended the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow, Russia. During the forum, the parties discussed the directions of action arising from global calls for climate policy. Moreover, they stressed the importance of strengthening the economic cooperation between the Caspian littoral countries.

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss Khizi-Absheron wind power plant construction

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed the current status of the construction of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, which was founded in January 2022. The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, held on the margins of the 33rd Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC member countries in Vienna.

Minister: Azerbaijan, Turkiye united by strategic interest in sustainable energy security

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have become countries of strategic interest in sustainable energy security, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said. He made the remarks during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum in Istanbul.

Baku, Ankara discuss electricity transmission via Zangazur corridor

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed electricity transmission through the Zangazur corridor. The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez on the margins of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum in Istanbul.

Baku, Sofia discuss opening of SOCAR office in Bulgaria

Baku and Sofia have discussed the idea of opening an office of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) in Bulgaria. The discussion took place during a meeting between Bulgarian Energy Minister Rosen Hristov and Murad Heydarov, SOCAR representatives Executive Director for the Balkans.

CULTURE

Photo Attention: Reza Deghati shares photos taken in Shusha

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has shared a new video within a project called "Photo Attention" dedicated to the 44-day Victory Road. Within the framework of the project, the famous photographer tells stories behind the photos, he had taken in Karabakh. His photos are presented in video format on his Instagram page.

Azerbaijan to mark 150 anniversary of renowned publicist

In December, Azerbaijan will celebrate the birthday anniversary of Omar Faig Nemanzada (1872-1937), well-known publicist and journalist, co-founder of Molla Nasraddin magazine. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on celebrating the prominent representative of the national press, who would have turned 150 this year.

Chronicles of Victory. Azerbaijani musicians who demonstrated exceptional heroism

In the course of the Second Karabakh War, many cultural figures fought bravely for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. From the first days of the war, those working at cultural institutions voluntarily joined the ranks of the armed forces. Azerbaijani musicians Tamerlan Mahmudov and Togrul Hajiyev were among those, who demonstrated exceptional heroism in liberating the historical lands from the Armenian occupation.

Baku Book Fair brings together int'l book publishing houses

The 8th Baku International Book Fair has started at Baku Expo Center. Over 60 foreign organizations from over 10 countries, 118 local publishing houses, and enterprises are represented at the book fair arranged by the Culture Ministry.

Int'l film experts coach young film industry actors under INTERACT Film Lab

Initiated by AzerbaijanFilm studio, INTERACT Film Lab project has been completed. Supported by the Culture Ministry, the project is a six-month training laboratory, in which, invited foreign film experts like Natalya Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov, Evgeny Rodin, Guram Navrozashvili and Valeria Lebid shared their knowledge and experience in the film directing, screenwriting, camera art, production design work and in the field of film producing with local students.

Tourist information boards for statues be installed in country

Tourist information boards will be installed on the statues to be erected in Azerbaijan. Culture Minister Anar Karimov told reporters on the fringes of the 8th Baku International Book Fair. Tourist information boards will be installed on the existing statues as well.

Karabakh through eyes of young artists

Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium, and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan have organized an exhibition titled "My Heart is in Karabakh". The exhibition was timed to Remembrance Day (September 27) and the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

SPORTS

Azerbaijani gymnasts capture four medals in Britain

Azerbaijani gymnasts have enriched the country's medal haul with four medals. Maqsud Maqsudov and Seljan Maqsudova won gold medals, while Huseyn Abbasov and Tofig Aliyev captured bronze at the Jaffa Trampoline, Tumbling, and DMT British Championships in Birmingham (UK).

WORLD

Why is India on the back foot in the South Caucasus?

India, a rising power on the global stage, seeks a greater role in the South Caucasus, the region in which its footprint remains modest. The scale of New Delhi's close ties with Armenia should neither be underestimated nor unduly overestimated. Nor should it be viewed as denuded from the wider regional landscape of competing interests comprising different actors, encompassing Turkiye, Russia, China, and others.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz