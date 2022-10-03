Azerbaijani, Swiss top diplomats discuss bilateral, regional cooperation [PHOTO]

3 October 2022 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Swiss counterpart Livia Leu have discussed bilateral, as well as regional cooperation issues, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu in Geneva. A productive discussion was held on the Azerbaijan-Switzerland bilateral and regional cooperation. Minister briefed his colleague about the meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan,” the ministry tweeted.

“[I was] Delighted to meet with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu in Geneva. I briefed my colleague on meeting with FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. I express gratitude to Swiss side for the hospitality & well organization of the meeting that hope will foster peace in our region,” Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page.

To recap, Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met to negotiate a draft peace treaty in Geneva on October 2 in line with the task assigned to foreign ministers to develop the text of the peace treaty as agreed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 31 in Brussels under the auspices of European Union Council President Charles Michel.

