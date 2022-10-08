Minister: Azerbaijan, Turkiye united by strategic interest in sustainable energy security [PHOTO]

8 October 2022 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have become countries of strategic interest in sustainable energy security, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum in Istanbul.

“Such an ever-increasing geostrategic role of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the realities of a complex geopolitical and energy crisis is the embodiment of the policy pursued by the heads of states - Mr. Ilham Aliyev and Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan with unshakable trust and confidence in each other, as well as the united power of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in their example,” he said.

The minister noted that in the conditions of the energy crisis, TANAP and TAP have become symbols of reliability in supply. In this regard, he also mentioned the importance of TANAP for Turkiye, which will increase with the expansion of the corridor.

“From July 2018 to October this year, TANAP supplied 18 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkiye, and 4.2 billion cubic meters out of 6.1 billion cubic meters of gas supplied to this country was transported via this pipeline during nine months of 2022,” he said.

Parviz Shahbazov added that gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkiye will reach 9.3 billion cubic meters by 2023.

Noting that the electricity from Azerbaijan can be exported to Turkiye and transmitted to Europe through the Zangazur corridor, he emphasized that Azerbaijan and Turkiye will further strengthen their positions in ensuring energy security in the field of electricity, following oil and natural gas.

Parviz Shahbazov also stated that the two countries intend to expand cooperation on the Southern Gas Corridor.

“The 2nd Azerbaijan-Turkiye #EnergyForum in Istanbul was fruitful in terms of the development of our energy cooperation at a new stage. Our countries intend to continue their success on #SGC in the field of energy supply through the Azerbaijan-Türkiye -Europe electricity corridor,” the minister tweeted.

Moreover, he stated that Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale work on creating export routes, green energy corridors, and more capacities, including the use of the 157-gigawatt wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea. In this regard, he mentioned that Azerbaijan cooperates with Masdar company on the development of a 4-gigawatt project onshore and offshore, which is planned to be increased to 10 gigawatts.

“All this means more share of green energy in our energy mix and more export opportunities. We consider Turkiye as our important partner in electricity transit as well. Azerbaijan can supply electricity to Turkiye via the Zangazur corridor and further to Europe,” he said.

At the same time, Parviz Shahbazov stated that Azerbaijan’s investments in Turkiye amount to $21 billion.

“#Azerbaijan-#Türkiye energy cooperation plays an important role in our alliance relations. Azerbaijan's investments in Türkiye amounts to 21 billion USD, and the share of the energy sector is special here,” he tweeted.

Additionally, the minister underlined that the forum serves to strengthen energy cooperation in Azerbaijan-Turkiye allied relations and develop it in line with global challenges.

“We will always continue to be with Azerbaijan in the implementation of the green energy concept in the territories liberated from occupation as a result of the Patriotic War, which we strongly supported each stage,” Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said.

He added that there are plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement that will further promote cooperation in the energy sector.

The minister also noted that Turkiye shares its rich experience in the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency, liberalization, and regulation of the electricity market with Azerbaijan, and supports joint steps of the two countries in the process of energy transformation.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, Azerenergy OJSC Deputy Vice President Vugar Shahmuradov, Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Export and Investment Promotion Agency Department Director of Export Promotion Tural Hajili, BOTAS General Manager Burhan Ozcan, Turkish Petroleum Corporation Director General Melih Han Bilgin, TEIAS Board Chairman Orhan Kaldirim, Electricity Generation Corporation General Manager Izzet Alagoz, Turkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board President Nail Olpak and representatives of other organizations spoke at the forum.

At the end of the forum, the protocol of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum was signed.

