Forensic examination indicates remains found in mass burial site belong to Azerbaijani servicemen

Director of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Adalat Hasanov confirmed that all 12 bodies, found at the mass burial site, belong to Azerbaijani servicemen.

"Excavation was carried out, remains of 12 people were found, and these are the remains of Azerbaijani servicemen. All of them were buried in clothes. The study of the remains indicates that these people were tortured, and their legs were tied. All the corpses with their hands raised, bone injuries are visible, skull fractures as well," he stated.

Hasanov stressed that the remains will be analyzed and it will be established whether or not firearms were used, as well as gender, age, height, time of death, and the duration of the stay of the remains in the ground will be determined.

He noted that an examination of the remains will be carried out. The forensic medical examination will take 15 days, and the genetic examination will take 15 days. Upon completion of the examination, the result will be submitted to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Senior Advisor of the Working Group of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Namig Afandiyev said that excavations in Edilli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand District will continue in the coming days.

He noted that on behalf of the head of state, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, work is underway to search for captured citizens and hostages, and those included in the lists of missing persons.

"In Edilli village, the remains of seven people were found in February. Starting from September 14, searches have continued there. Up until now, five complete and one mixed remains have been found and removed from the site. Besides, a mass grave with the remains of 12 people has been found. According to the items of clothing, the remains belong to the Azerbaijani soldiers,” he said.

