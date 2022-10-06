Int'l film experts coach young film industry actors under INTERACT Film Lab [PHOTO]

6 October 2022 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Initiated by AzerbaijanFilm studio, INTERACT Film Lab project has been completed, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Supported by the Culture Ministry, the project is a six-month training laboratory, in which, invited foreign film experts like Natalya Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov, Evgeny Rodin, Guram Navrozashvili and Valeria Lebid shared their knowledge and experience in the film directing, screenwriting, camera art, production design work and in the field of film producing with local students.

Around 150 candidates applied for participation in the training laboratory, 60 of which became members of the INTERACT Film Lab, which lasted from May until October 2022. All participants were united in teams and presented 14 film projects.

The final event within INTERACT Film Lab took place at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku.

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, director of AzerbaijanFilm studio Nazim Huseynov, as well as representatives of independent film organizations, producers, including well-known film experts took part in the event.

Project manager Malak Bayramli emphasized that the main goal of the project is to stimulate the development of the country's film industry by training professionals.

Communication manager Nazrin Agarzayeva said that international film experts invited from abroad conducted theoretical and practical lessons with local students within a six-month-long project. In addition to classes, film experts also held a number of discussions with students.

Foreign film experts shared their opinions about classes held as part of INTERACT Film Lab.

The final works created by the project participants as a team were presented to the guests.

Some 32 project participants, who successfully completed the program, were presented with certificates.

The jury members will make a selection from the submitted works and inform the Culture Ministry about their decision.

