Azerbaijani economy minister attends second Caspian Economic Forum [PHOTO]

6 October 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov attended the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow, Russia, Azernews reports.

During the forum, the parties discussed the directions of action arising from global calls for climate policy. Moreover, they stressed the importance of strengthening the economic cooperation between the Caspian littoral countries.

“At the 2nd #CaspianEconomicForum held in #Moscow, we discussed the directions of action arising from global calls for #climatepolicy. Together with colleagues, we also highlighted the importance of strengthening the #economic cooperation between the Caspian littoral countries, as well as the introduction of new concepts,” Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

The forum participants are expected to discuss issues of economic cooperation, transport and transit relations of the states around the Caspian Sea, as well as security issues in the Caspian Sea, taking into account current processes in the region.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz