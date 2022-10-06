Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss Khizi-Absheron wind power plant construction

6 October 2022 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed the current status of the construction of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, which was founded in January 2022, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, held on the margins of the 33rd Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC member countries in Vienna.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the current status of the construction of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, founded in January 2022. They noted that this project, implemented by ACWA Power, will contribute to Azerbaijan's goals on renewable energy.

The parties also exchanged views on the current situation in the global oil market and cooperation between the two countries in the OPEC plus format.

"In #Vienna, we discussed the regulation of the global oil market, the #EnergyCooperation, including the construction of the Khizi-Absheron #WPP, with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister," Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

Other areas of mutual interest in bilateral energy cooperation were also discussed during the conversation.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are cooperating in different spheres of the economy, especially in renewable energy. In this context, the agreements on the 240 MW wind power plant project were signed between the Energy Ministry, the Azerenergy OJSC, and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power on December 29, 2020. A groundbreaking ceremony for the plant to be built took place on January 13. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27 million in 2021.

