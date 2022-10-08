Baku, Ankara discuss electricity transmission via Zangazur corridor [PHOTO]

8 October 2022 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed electricity transmission through the Zangazur corridor, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez on the margins of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum in Istanbul.

"We held effective discussions with the participation of delegations on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, the electricity export from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, the electricity transmission through the Zangazur corridor, as well as the expansion of cooperation with #TPAO and #BOTAŞ," the minister tweeted.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the activities of working groups on cooperation priorities in the format of the energy forum. They also discussed the results of the meetings of four working groups on hydrocarbon, renewable energy, energy efficiency, electricity market, and regulatory issues held on October 5.

Moreover, the strengthening of partnerships related to the supply and transit of natural gas and electricity was also discussed.

"We reviewed with my brother @fatih_donmez the activities of working groups on #hydrocarbon, #RenewableEnergy, #EnergyEfficiency, #ElectricityMarket and #regulatory issues within the Azerbaijan-Türkiye #EnergyForum. Great opportunities are available for new joint projects," the minister tweeted.

Additionally, as part of the visit to Istanbul, Parviz Shahbazov also met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. During the meeting, they discussed the potential of strengthening energy cooperation between the two countries.

"We also discussed high-level energy cooperation between our countries with Fuat Oktay, the Vice President of Türkiye. We talked about the potential of strengthening #Azerbaijan-#Türkiye energy partnership," the minister tweeted.

To note, the 2nd Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum was held in Istanbul on October 5-6.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability, prosperity, and establishing new transport routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

