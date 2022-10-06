Azernews.Az

Thursday October 6 2022

True honour to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev - Executive Director of UN-HABITAT [PHOTO]

6 October 2022 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

A true honour to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Executive Director of UN-HABITAT Maimunah Mohd Sharif wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports.

"A true honour to meet with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. I feel very proud to have been able to present to him with the UN-HABITAT Country Programme Document that was worked on closely with the State Committee of Urban Planning & Architecture," she wrote.

