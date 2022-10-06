True honour to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev - Executive Director of UN-HABITAT [PHOTO]
By Trend
A true honour to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Executive Director of UN-HABITAT Maimunah Mohd Sharif wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports.
"A true honour to meet with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. I feel very proud to have been able to present to him with the UN-HABITAT Country Programme Document that was worked on closely with the State Committee of Urban Planning & Architecture," she wrote.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz