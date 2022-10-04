Armenian landmine terror keeps taking lives of Azerbaijanis - why international organizations remain silent?

4 October 2022 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Despite the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, Armenia continues its landmine terror against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The landmines planted by Armenia in liberated Karabakh keep taking the lives of innocent people.

In the past three days alone, two Azerbaijani citizens were killed and four others were injured in a mine explosion:

- On September 30, 2022, Amid Asadov (born in 1986) and Charkaz Guluzade (born 2007) were killed, while Bahadur Guliyev (born in 1973) was wounded in the anti-tank landmine blast in liberated Fuzuli district’s Yukhari Dilagharda village;

- On October 1, 2022, Nijat Jabbarov (born in 1990) and Rafail Bayramov (born 1976) suffered severe injuries as a result of the anti-personnel mine explosion in liberated Tartar district;

- On October 2, 2022, resident of Sabirabad district Rasim Karimzade (born in 2002) got injured by the anti-personnel mine blast in liberated Tagaverd village of Khojavand district.

Dozens of Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen have suffered from landmine explosions since November 10, 2020.

In spite of all the appeals, Armenia didn’t provide accurate landmine maps to Azerbaijan in the post-second Karabakh war period. Yerevan claims to have handed over maps of all mined territories however, the transferred maps lack accuracy. Armenia is infringing upon international legal acts by failing to provide relevant maps.

The silence of international organizations in the event of Azerbaijani citizens’ rights violation is a bit surprising as all the relevant organizations stand ready to speak up for Armenians when it comes to their rights. There are lots of international laws adopted in this regard, as for example, the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 on the protection of victims of war, the second protocol to the Convention of October 10, 1980 on prohibitions or restrictions on the use of certain conventional weapons which may be deemed to be excessively injurious or to have indiscriminate effects, the UN Convention of 1999 on the prohibition of the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines and on their destruction. But it seems that international organizations turn a blind eye to Armenia's war crimes.

International institutions, indifferent to Armenia’s mine terror against Azerbaijan, defended the rights of Armenian terrorists detained in Azerbaijan's territory. They were also pressuring the country to release the detainees, thus making statements against Azerbaijan. But their claims were legally unfounded, since these soldiers entered the country after the end of the second Karabakh war. Therefore, according to the conventions of the same international organizations, those soldiers are regarded terrorists.

Why don't the international laws work when life of an Azerbaijani is at stake? Are all the humanitarian legal acts intended to protect only Armenians? International organizations are not only supposed to prepare the annual report on the number of people suffered from mine blasts, terrorist attacks, and voicing standard statements, but also to fulfill their obligations towards each of their members.

If the leadership of Armenia is interested in long-term regional peace, it will hand over real maps of minefields to Azerbaijan, fulfill its obligations and stop committing war crimes, following the international conventions and trilateral statements signed by itself. Otherwise, sustainable peace in South Caucasus will be out of the question.

