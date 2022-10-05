Ecology ministry to restore forests in liberated territories [PHOTO]

5 October 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources plans to carry out the restoration of forests in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

In addition, forest strips will be built in Zangilan and Jabrayil by the end of the year.

The statement came from Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov.

The matter related to water resources in Agdam, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli is also being worked on.

According to the deputy minister, Karabakh is very rich in terms of water resources.

The issue regarding the water supply of Agdam, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli is already in the design phase. Reservoirs are planned to be built on Hakari and Barghusad rivers.

Speaking with journalists, the deputy ecology minister also touched upon the third edition of the Red Book of Azerbaijan.

"The first edition of the Red Book includes 140 species of flora and 108 species of fauna. In the second edition of the book, these figures are twice as high - 300 species of flora and 226 species of fauna. Finally, the third edition will feature 500 plant species and nearly 300 animal species," he said.

The third edition of Azerbaijan's Red Book reflects the results of research conducted in Karabakh.

Research work has been carried out in the territories cleared from mines in Karabakh for two years now.

Vugar Karimov underlined the third edition could be presented in 2023.

