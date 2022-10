1 October 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) is implementing urgent measures to organize medical service in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports via TABIB.

As a part of this work, the Family Health Center has begun to function in Hadrut settlement.

