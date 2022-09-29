Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss military cooperation expansion [PHOTO]

29 September 2022 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, and Georgian Defense Forces Chief Maj-Gen Giorgi Matiashvili have discussed the expansion of military cooperation between the countries, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The discussion took place as part of Valiyev’s official visit to Georgia on September 28.

Following the official formalities, Valiyev was received by Matiashvili.

The discussion, which took place in a working atmosphere, covered subjects such as safeguarding regional peace and security, as well as the existing situation and possibilities for the expansion of military cooperation between the two nations. The parties discussed securing regional economic initiatives and developing collaboration in military-technical, military-educational, military-medical, and other areas. The military personnel’s participation in the courses organized at the Sachkhere Mountain Training School was positively assessed.

The importance of holding joint conferences and drills in the Azerbaijani-Georgian and the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkiye formats, as well as within the NATO framework, was emphasized.

The meeting discussed the preparations for the Caucasus Eagle-2022 Special Forces Joint Exercises, to be held in October 2022, with the involvement of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen, as well as the high-level organization of the Eternity-2023 computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises and the Caucasus Eagle-2023 joint drills, which are planned to be conducted in 2023.

It was emphasized that joint drills provide opportunities for strengthening interoperability between the armies, increasing combat readiness, and exchanging experience.

The parties expressed reciprocal respect for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of both countries, adding that the Azerbaijani-Georgian ties, which have attained strategic partnership status, offer excellent conditions for the ongoing growth of military cooperation that serves the mutual interests.

The military officials stressed that the Azerbaijani-Georgian military cooperation is aimed at ensuring regional stability and security.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz