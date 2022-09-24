Azerbaijan, Belgium eye bilateral ties [PHOTO]

24 September 2022 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib discussed bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium and issues of partnership with the European Union.

The discussion took place within the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

At the meeting, attention was paid to issues of cooperation in the field of energy, and the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor was emphasized. The parties also discussed the latest situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Armenian provocations are a gross violation of the tripartite statements and agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediated by the President of the EU Council Charles Michel, and undermine mediation efforts. The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking consistent steps to advance the peace agenda.

The Belgian minister said that it is necessary to stabilize the situation. The need for a normalization process and the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia was emphasized.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

Singapore, Sweden

Bayramov and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan discussed regional issues.

“We discussed regional issues, prospects for expanding bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and Singapore,” Bayramov noted.

Furthermore, Bayramov met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

According to his Twitter page, the Azerbaijani Minister informed his interlocutor of the escalations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

"I am glad to meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. I informed the minister about the escalation initiated by Armenia and once again expressed Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process. We also discussed the possibilities of expanding Azerbaijani-Swedish cooperation," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

UNAOC

During the same event, Bayramov and the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, also eyed regional issues and cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with the high level of development of cooperation with the Alliance of Civilizations, Bayramov noted that as a multinational, multi-confessional country, Azerbaijan is distinguished by an atmosphere of dialogue and tolerance at the national level, and also attaches great importance to the promotion of these values ​​at the international level.

Noting that the post-conflict period opened up new opportunities in the region, Bayramov stressed that the UN Alliance of Civilizations has favourable opportunities to promote peace both in the region and between countries. Informing about the work carried out in the restoration of monuments destroyed during the occupation in the territories liberated from the occupation, the minister emphasized the support provided by the organization in this direction. Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side about the consistent steps taken in the field of restoration and protection of cultural heritage in the territories affected by the conflict, ensuring the same rights for the Armenian residents of these territories, as well as all citizens of Azerbaijan, and stated that he was determined to take steps to reintegrate them into the social-economic space.

In turn, Moratinos expressed gratitude for cooperation with Azerbaijan. Moratinos stressed the importance of the "Peace for Culture" campaign initiated by Azerbaijan and the Action Plan signed with the Alliance in this direction. At the same time, it was stated that the steps actively taken by Azerbaijan in inter-religious and inter-civilizational dialogue are significant and indicative.

The parties exchanged views on the preparations for the 9th event of the Alliance, which will be held in Morocco in November this year.

Hungary

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani minister met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sijarto, who expressed satisfaction with the level of development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation on multilateral platforms, as well as on regional issues.

Bayramov said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries and that relations between our peoples have deep historical roots. The minister highly appreciated the existing high-level strategic partnership between the two countries. He informed his colleague in detail about the current situation in the region.

The ministers especially emphasized the dynamics of the development of cooperation between our countries in the political, economic, energy, educational, humanitarian, tourism and other fields. In this regard, the role of the intergovernmental joint commission in expanding our economic ties was noted.

Sijarto expressed his determination to expand relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in many areas. He stressed that Hungary attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, a friendly country, and respects and supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The minister said that Hungary is interested in participating in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner in ensuring the energy security of Europe, Sijarto drew attention to the plans for cooperation in the energy sector.

Red Cross

Later on, Bayramov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer exchanged on the current situation and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, which has existed for many years, as well as the situation caused by Armenia's provocation.

Noting that the ICRC is one of the main partners of Azerbaijan in the humanitarian sphere, Bayramov stressed the importance of continuing relevant work to obtain information about the missing, clarify the fate of more than 3,800 Azerbaijanis, and put pressure on Armenia in this matter.

The ICRC President stated that he is always open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in all directions. After the latest tension, he actively contacted the parties in the region and expressed gratitude for the support provided by our country.

At the same time, an exchange of views took place on the issue of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and the disasters they caused, as well as on possible cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC in eliminating the consequences of the mine problem.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian activities.

