24 September 2022 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the alleged 'provocation' by the units of the Azerbaijani army is completely false and ungrounded, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"We categorically deny this. We declare that this is another provocative misinformation by the Armenian side," the ministry said.

---

