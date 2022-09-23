Azerbaijani FM meets up with foreign counterparts to discuss cooperation within NAM [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Mongolian, Syrian and Somalian counterparts Battsetseg Batmunkh, Faisal Mekdad, and Abshir Omar Huruse respectively discussed activities and cooperation within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The discussion took place within the framework of participation in the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bayramov expressed gratitude for the support provided to Azerbaijan’s initiatives during its chairmanship in NAM and informed colleagues about the upcoming plans.

The sides stated their intention to further expand cooperation with Azerbaijan within NAM, as well as on a bilateral basis.

Azerbaijan-Slovakia ties

At the same event, the Azerbaijani foreign minister and his Slovak colleague Rastislav Kacer also discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and other areas of mutual interest.

Congratulating his counterpart on his appointment, Bayramov noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in a number of areas and there is great potential for expanding this cooperation. The importance of consistent work in order to develop bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere, as well as to encourage mutual investment was emphasized.

Further, the Azerbaijani official informed about the new situation in the region after the 44-day war, the measures taken by Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the tripartite statements, the behavior and latest provocations of Armenia contrary to its obligations, as well as the mine threat in the liberated territories.

In turn, the Slovak minister noted the importance of continuing the existing political dialogue between the two countries. He stressed the importance of observing the principles of international law, which are the basis of interstate relations.

Taking into account Slovakia's extensive experience and technology, he emphasized the intention to support demining efforts.

Azerbaijan-OIC

Bayramov also took part in the meeting of ministers of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the event, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan supports a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, consistent with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement of all issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, which will ensure peace and security in South Asia.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in NAM

Speaking at the meeting, Bayramov informed about the work, initiatives, and future plans under Azerbaijan's chairmanship in NAM.

He emphasized that the world has gone through great transformational changes, and experienced such unprecedented difficulties as a pandemic, armed conflicts, climate change, and numerous challenges in the context of global security and development architecture.

The historical significance of the summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on the pandemic, held at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established in Madrid, as well as the establishment of the Youth Organization was brought to attention.

The minister informed the participants about the work on reconstruction and peaceful construction in the liberated territories.

Azerbaijan has put forward a proposal to sign a peace agreement with Armenia based on the norms and principles of international law. Despite that, on September 12, the Armenian armed forces carried out another military provocation that disrupted efforts for peace and construction in the region. Along with this, it was noted that the mine threat creates serious difficulties, facts were provided about the ongoing mining by Armenia of Azerbaijani territories. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is not interested in violating stability and will continue efforts to ensure peace in the region.

Furthermore, the parties discussed effective and joint responses to current challenges and adopted the Political Declaration of the meeting. The meeting was attended by up to 50 foreign ministers of the NAM member states, as well as deputy ministers and permanent representatives to the UN.

