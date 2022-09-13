President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EBRD's President

13 September 2022 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso.

The sides discussed issues related to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and EBRD in various areas. In particular, the sides emphasized the support for economic activity in the non-oil sector, the implementation of projects on the creation of jobs, EBRD’s participation and support for increasing private sector financing along with state enterprises, as well as projects being implemented in the field of renewable and alternative energy in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides also touched upon prospects of the project signed between EBRD and the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” CJSC the day before and the provision of a loan in the amount of 100 million dollars. The parties exchanged views on the possible participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is of particular importance for European energy security.

They touched upon the cooperation in the field of telecommunications, and stressed the importance of signing the Grant, Credit and Project agreements on the Street Lighting project to be implemented as part of the Ganja-Green City Program. The sides also discussed the prospects for the implementation of similar projects in other cities of Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz