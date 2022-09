13 September 2022 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A new subway station is planned to be built in the White City area in Baku, Deputy Board Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Hidayat Mammadov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the issue of the construction of this station has been already included in the conceptual development plan.

