President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev holds operational meeting with Armed Forces leadership [UPDATE]

13 September 2022 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev held an operational meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the provocations committed by Armenia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on September 13.

Relevant reports were presented at the meeting. It was stated that the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border of the two states were prevented, and all relevant duties and tasks were fulfilled.

It was noted that the responsibility of the current tension rests squarely with the political leadership of Armenia. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan controls the operational situation along the border.

