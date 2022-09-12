Graduates of Commando Initial Courses receive certificates [PHOTO]

12 September 2022 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The servicemen, who successfully completed the Commando Initial Courses, have been awarded certificates and berets, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Activities to improve the fighting skills of the Azerbaijan armed forces are ongoing on the orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Courses for active military troops was held in line with the current year's training schedule.

Following the official formalities, Maj-Gen Vasif Kazimov conveyed congratulatory messages defense of the defense minister and the commander of the Land Forces to the participants in the course. Underlining the relevance of the Commando Initial Courses, he stressed the important role of such courses in boosting military personnel's professional skills and wished the personnel well in their future military services.

The Samir Hakimov, course leader, a long-term active military service serviceman, then placed an insignia on the symbolic stump.

The military members marched solemnly in front of the podium after the servicemen, who successfully finished the training were presented diplomas and berets.

On June 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar District. This was the second commando military unit commissioned in the liberated regions, following the one founded in Hadrut on December 24, 2021.

“Today we are opening another military unit of the newly-established commando forces in Kalbajar. This shows that the process of army building after the second Karabakh war is in full swing and the commando forces, along with all other armed forces, have all the capabilities to fulfill the tasks facing the country, protect our territorial integrity and our borders,” Aliyev stressed, addressing the servicemen in the opening ceremony.

Earlier, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

