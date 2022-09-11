Azerbaijan brings back 12 citizens from Syria

11 September 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has brought back another 12 citizens from Syria, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

On September 10, 2022, 12 citizens of the Azerbaijani Republic, who were held in the Amerna camp in the city of Jarablus of the Syrian Arab Republic, were repatriated to their homeland. Among the repatriates are a brother and sister, aged 7 and 10, who lost both parents, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

They were brought into the country as a result of phased and coordinated measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan, the press release said.

First, the location, identities, and belonging to the citizenship of Azerbaijan of persons subject to repatriation were determined. Then, on the basis of the agreement reached, their transit through the territory of the Republic of Türkiye was ensured.

In this regard, members of the working group responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria, representatives of the relevant state bodies, sent to the Republic of Türkiye, conducted a preliminary medical and psychological examination of the repatriates and provided them with the necessary assistance. Also, the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Türkiye provided the citizens of Azerbaijan with "Certificates of return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" and air tickets.

After the completion of the necessary procedures, the repatriates will be transferred to their families and guardians. The government of the Republic of Azerbaijan plans to take all necessary measures for their reintegration and rehabilitation.

In the implementation of repatriation, it is worth noting the joint and coordinated activities of the relevant state institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the assistance provided by the Republic of Türkiye. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, taking this opportunity, expresses its gratitude to all relevant state institutions for effective and efficient cooperation in organizing this process.

The government of Azerbaijan continues to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who are in a difficult situation in foreign countries and need help, in accordance with national legislation and international treaties to which our country is a party, the Foreign Ministry said.

