Restoration of water supply of Azerbaijan's Lachin, Sus, Zabukh villages progressing - Azersu [PHOTO]

10 September 2022 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The water supply of Azerbaijan's Lachin, Sus and Zabukh villages is being restored, Trend reports via Azersu OJSC.

According to the company, initially, the state of existing water sources, reservoirs, and main and network water pipelines of Lachin city was inspected.

As a result of the inspection, it was defined that the sub-artesian wells, which are the main source of drinking water in the city, became completely unusable. In the area of ​​wells, the receiving unit, pumping station, and power supply systems were purposefully put out of action, and pumps were dismantled. Since the restoration of sub-artesian wells in a short time is impossible, it was decided to supply water from springs.

For this aim, emergency parts of the main pipeline were repaired, and work was carried out to optimize the water distribution and regulation. Since the city network is also unusable, it was decided to temporarily create a terrestrial network and for this purpose, more than three kilometers of the network were laid using polyethylene pipes of various diameters and drinking water was supplied to the necessary buildings.

At the same time, a water tower was installed in the city, for maintenance of which three water carriers were used.

Besides, design work was launched to ensure sustainable water supply for Lachin city. The specialists examined the sub-artesian section, reservoirs, and pumping stations, and assessed the situation on the spot. It was decided to restore the sub-artesian wells which fell into disrepair, the pumping station and other hydraulic structures, wash and clean the water tanks and return them to operation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz