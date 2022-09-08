Iranian minister of road and urban development to make official visit to Azerbaijan

8 September 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi will visit Azerbaijan today, Trend reports via the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan.

Iranian minister will have a meeting with Azerbaijani and Russian officials.

A meeting on the North-South Transport Corridor with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran. During this meeting issues on cooperation between three countries within the framework of this corridor, in particular, acceleration of construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will be discussed.

