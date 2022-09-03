French media releases film about Armenian barbarism in Azerbaijan's Shusha [VIDEO]

3 September 2022 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Lagazetteaz.fr French online newspaper has released Part III of a film titled ‘SHUSHA, 30 years later’, Trend reports.

In the film Professor Elchin Ahmadov, who was born in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, talks about how Armenians destroyed the house where he lived [during the city’s Armenian occupation in the first Karabakh war].

In the film, Ahmadov shows where his house once stood, saying it was built more than 200 years ago.

"I have the original documents of the house. When we were forced to leave these places in 1992, not a single bullet hit our house,” Ahmadov said.

