Official visit of Kazakhstan's president to Azerbaijan wraps up [PHOTO]
The official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan ended on August 24.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries fluttered, a guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was seen off at the airport by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz