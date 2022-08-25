Official visit of Kazakhstan's president to Azerbaijan wraps up [PHOTO]

25 August 2022 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

The official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan ended on August 24.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries fluttered, a guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was seen off at the airport by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

