Azerbaijani servicemen continue training for Tank Biathlon competition [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani tank personnel continues their preparations for the Tank Biathlon competition to be held at the Alabino military training ground in Russia, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The competition will be held as part of the International Army Games-2022.

The Azerbaijani personnel assessed the technical condition of the tanks that will be utilized in the international competition and adjusted the standard armament of the combat vehicles, the ministry said.

Maj-Gen Ilgar Latifov met with the Azerbaijani tank crew and wished them success on behalf of the Defense Ministry leadership in representing the nation in the competition.

The first race of the Azerbaijani tank crew will be held with the Mongolian team on August 13, within the scope of the Tank Biathlon competition.

The International Army Games is an annual military sports event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. The event, which was launched in August 2015, involves about 30 countries taking part in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove their combat readiness.

