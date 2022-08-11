Canada reiterates commitment to bolstering ties with Azerbaijan

11 August 2022 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Canada is committed to bolstering ties with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

In a statement on the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Canadian diplomatic relations, the minister reiterated her country's commitment to further strengthening the bilateral ties.

“As we mark this important day, we reiterate our commitment to continue strengthening ties with Azerbaijan. We look forward to forging deeper links by building on this important friendship in the years to come,” the minister stressed.

According to her, the 30-year-long partnership with Azerbaijan has been based on close people-to-people ties, including a thriving Azerbaijani population that contributes significantly to Canada's diversity, wealth, and success.

Joly emphasized that the nations had created a solid working partnership on the world stage over the last three decades to advance common principles. Both countries are providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid and have collaborated in Afghanistan, demonstrating their joint commitment to assisting those in need.

“In fora such as the United Nations and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, we have collaborated in the promotion of women’s empowerment and environmental stewardship globally, as well as in strengthening the rules-based international order and democracy in the Caucasus region,” the minister underlined.

On December 25, 1991, Canada recognized the independence of Azerbaijan and 11 other post-Soviet republics. On August 10, 1992, the two nations established diplomatic ties. The Canadian ambassador to Turkey is concurrently accredited to Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan established an embassy in Ottawa in 2004.

