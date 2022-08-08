Warships of Caspian Sea littoral states in Baku for int'l competition

8 August 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Warships from the three Caspian Sea littoral states of Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan are in Azerbaijan to partake in the annual military games, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Iran are to hold a Sea Cup contest as part of the International Army Games-2022 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

Although no exact schedule of the games is available, the Sea Cup competition in 2021 ended on 4 September.

Warships in Baku

On August 5, warships and military personnel of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

On August 5, warships and military personnel of the Kazakh Navy arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

On August 7, the missile boats Peykan and Joshan of the Iranian Naval Forces arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, another report from the Defense Ministry added.

-----

