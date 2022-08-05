Azerbaijani serviceman dies while performing combat mission [UPDATE]

5 August 2022 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani serviceman Samir Khudiyev died while performing a combat mission on rough terrain in Lachin district on August 5, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Azernews.

Part of a cliff collapsed onto Azerbaijani conscripts Samir Khudiyev and Tahir Aliyev, while they were performing a combat mission on Lachin district's rough terrain on August 5, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, Khudiyev died on the scene within minutes of the injury, whilst Aliyev's condition is assessed as serious.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact, and the investigation on the matter is currently underway, said the statement.

