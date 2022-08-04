Azerbaijan to relocate more residents to Zangilan’s Aghali village

4 August 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The relocation of another 727 residents to Zangilan's Aghali village is planned in the near future, Azernews reports per the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Currently, the committee is conducting surveys among natives of Aghali village in order to determine their socio-economic, demographic situation, current income level, employment and needs. The respondents are citizens aged 16 to 63.

Relevant surveys are also being conducted to assess the needs of 492 able-bodied villagers and to effectively ensure their employment.

In the final stage, the results of the surveys will be analyzed; and in order to increase the knowledge and skills of each employable IDP, and provide them with suitable employment activities, job fairs, meetings with employers and other relevant optimum measures will be carried out in cooperation with the relevant agencies.

The resettlement of the population in Aghali village is the first step in the Great Return process. The first step in the process of returning natives to Zangilan’s Aghali village went on from July 19 to 25.

In total, there are more than 43,000 natives of Zangilan District, who were forced to leave their homes and flee to save their lives during the first Karabakh war. Over 90 percent of them have already expressed their desire to return to their native lands.

The country’s liberated territories are the first where smart city and smart village concepts are being implemented. The first pilot project of a smart village implemented covered Zangilan’s Aghali I, II, and III villages.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.

