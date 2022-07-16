EU backs Baku and Yerevan to hold meeting of foreign ministers - negotiator

16 July 2022 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

EU has credited Azerbaijan and Armenia for their bilateral decision to have a meeting of their foreign ministers, EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar tweeted.

"Excellent meetings today with @presidentaz Ilham Aliyev, FM @bayramov_jeyhun and Deputy PM Mustafayev. Assessed state of play of peace process. Also expressed EU support to AM and AZ bilateral decision to hold FMs meeting in GE tomorrow," Toivo Klaar said in the tweet.

The first meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is scheduled for 16 July in neighboring Georgia.