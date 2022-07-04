Türkiye's FM talks meetings of its special representative with Armenian side

4 July 2022 19:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Three meetings of the special representatives of Türkiye and Armenia took place in Vienna, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

According to Cavusoglu, further discussions could be conducted in one of the countries.

The minister noted that the special representatives of the countries can already hold talks on the issues of normalization of relations without any intermediaries.

He also stressed that Türkiye consults with Azerbaijan at every stage and supports the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

"Türkiye is interested in stability in the region. We must work together for stability in the South Caucasus," added Cavusoglu.

