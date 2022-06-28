Azerbaijani army artillery units hold live-fire tactical drills to enhance abilities [VIDEO]

28 June 2022 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units are conducting live-fire tactical drills under the combat training plan for 2022, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

During the drills, artillery units were deployed to assembly zones and took up positions for firing at selected locations, the report added.

The drills are designed to improve participants' fire control capabilities in collaboration with different types of troops, as well as the command staff's quick decision-making abilities, as well as military personnel's field and practical skills, the ministry underlined.

The report added that the units carried out successfully the task of eliminating fictitious enemy targets with precise fires.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills on a regular basis to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

