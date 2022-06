26 June 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye shares publication on occasion of June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

"We congratulate the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, which demonstrated their strength with their heroic and selfless struggle, liberating their lands from occupation," the publication says.

