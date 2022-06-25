Native of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli excitement about opportunity to visit liberated cities

25 June 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Native of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Shahin Guruchayli, having arrived in his hometown on the first bus from Baku, shared excitement about the opportunity to visit the country's liberated cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha and Aghdam, Trend reports.

He noted Azerbaijan's brilliant victory achieved at the 44-day second Karabakh war through the courage and heroism of the army.

Guruchayli also stated that many of his relatives, including his parents, are buried in Fuzuli.

"I would like to visit their graves, but can't do that yet because of landmines planted by the Armenians in liberated territories," he said.

The first bus trip from Baku to Fuzuli was launched on June 25, 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz