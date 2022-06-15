Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center shares excitement to be in Azerbaijan on eve of 9th Global Baku Forum

15 June 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Former Vice President of the World Bank (WB) Ismail Serageldin shared his excitement about being in Azerbaijan on the eve of the 9th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

While delivering a speech at a press conference with the guests of the Forum, the co-chair noted that the Global Baku Forum would commence on June 16. He also expressed hope for intensive discussions during the event.

"A number of important issues will be discussed within the forum. Hopefully, the talks and discussions over the next three days will be effective," he added.

-

