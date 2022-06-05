FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan to hold meeting in Ankara

5 June 2022 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ankara to host trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan, Turkish minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing local media.

According to him, meeting will be held on June 6.

In addition, over the next two weeks, in general, the heads of foreign affairs departments of nine countries, including Russia, will visit Turkiye on official visits.

--

