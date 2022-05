28 May 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan continues the implementation of the pardon decree signed by the country's President Ilham Aliyev on May 27, Trend reports.

Trend News Agency’s photographer Zaur Mustafayev visited a number of penitentiary institutions, to capture the process initiated by the decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz