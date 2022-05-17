Azerbaijani-Turkish relations reach high level, continue developing - MPs

17 May 2022 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin airport took place in Turkey on May 14 with participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The presidents spoke at the opening ceremony. The speech of President Ilham Aliyev was met with great enthusiasm by the local residents [who gathered at the event].

Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova commenting on the event said that the participation of President Ilham Aliyev once again showed that relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to develop.

"The role of the leaders of both states in the development of fraternal and allied relations between the two countries is invaluable. Azerbaijan and Turkey want to share every success with each other,” Huseynova emphasized.

“Both leaders take part in implementation of important projects in both countries. As an example, we can remind the participation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 26, 2021 in the opening ceremony of Fuzuli Airport and the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the opening of Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkey," the MP said.

According to her, Turkish companies are mostly involved in restoration work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

"A Turkish company which built the airport is also one of the companies involved in the reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh. This once again shows that the fraternal Turkish people are contributing to the transformation of the liberated territories,” Huseynova said. “These relations between the two countries serve not only their development, but also strengthening ties in the Turkic world.”

The MP also noted that there are many fraternal nations in the world, but raising this brotherhood to the level of an alliance isn’t an easy task. However, Azerbaijan and Turkey are an example in this regard. The Shusha Declaration [signed in the liberated Shusha city on June 15, 2021] is an example of this alliance and brotherhood.

Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov also said that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are an example for the whole world.

"The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the opening of the Rize-Artvin airport once again showed that the ties between the two fraternal countries are eternal and indestructible,” he noted. “There are many fraternal nations in the world, but there are no states with such relations. Azerbaijan and Turkey always take steps to promote closer ties between the Turkic states.”

"The heads of the two countries, pursuing an independent policy that serves national interests, contribute to the development of their states. At the same time, fraternal relations between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey have made a great contribution to the development of relations not only between our states, but also throughout the Turkic world," Osmanov said.

