Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca have discussed cooperation and the regional situation, the ministry has reported.

The meeting took place on May 5, as part of Elnur Mammadov’s visit to Latin America, the report added.

The necessity of convening the third round of political consultations between the two nations was emphasized during the meeting, which expressed satisfaction with the level of mutual political dialogue.

The sides underlined current opportunities for extending collaboration in a variety of fields, including agriculture, energy, culture, and humanitarian spheres, and emphasized the importance of collaborative events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 2023.

Mammadov informed the opposite side of the region's new political realities following the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan's large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in the liberated regions, and the rising importance of international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in international organizations as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

Secretary-General of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry Simas Magalhaes and the head of the Azerbaijani-Brazilian friendship group in the Brazilian Congress, MP Claudio Cajado also attended the meeting.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on October 23, 1993. In addition to the embassies, each country created the Brazil-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group in 2012 and 2013.

The trade turnover between the countries amounted to $267 million in 2021. Azerbaijan's mainly exports industrial fatty acids, oils, and alcohols to Brazil and imports meat, tobacco, and machinery.

---

