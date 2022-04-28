By Trend

Azerbaijan is ready to use both existing and new ways for the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov, said at the 'South Caucasus Development and Cooperation' international conference, Trend reports.

"Other countries should also influence the acceleration of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Armenia shouldn't miss the opportunity of its development, and socio-economic integration in the South Caucasus," he said.

Shusha hosts the 'South Caucasus Development and Cooperation' international conference, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations and ADA University.

